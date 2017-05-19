Alternatives Released For New Anchorage In Channel Islands

Plans have now been completed to build a new pier for the heaviest used anchorage in the Channel Islands.

The National Park Service has developed a trio of alternatives for Scorpion Anchorage, on Santa Cruz Island. It gets about 56,000 visitors a year. The goal is to create a replacement for the old existing pier.

The idea is to build a replacement which is safer, more efficient, and will provide more reliable access during low tides. The proposals include no action, building a new pier in the same spot as the existing one, or putting a new one in place south of the existing location.

The Park Service wants to build the pier at the new location, which would allow for a longer, wider structure than the existing one. The plan is currently up for public review.