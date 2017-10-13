Related Program: 
TED Radio Hour

Ali Velshi: In An Age Of "Alternative Facts," How Do We Know What's True?

By NPR/TED Staff 1 hour ago
  • Ali Velshi on the TEDx stage
    Ali Velshi on the TEDx stage
    Courtesy of TEDxQueensU
Originally published on October 13, 2017 6:40 am

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Manipulation.

About Ali Velshi's TED Talk

Journalist Ali Velshi began his career to "speak truth to power." Now he worries that fake news has subverted the meaning of truth.

About Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is an anchor with MSNBC and economics correspondent for NBC. He has also worked with CNN and Al Jazeera America. He has been nominated for three Emmy Awards.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.