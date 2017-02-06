Air Force Missile Test Launch Set For Central Coast

By 13 minutes ago
  • A past Minuteman III test launch from Vandenberg AFB
    A past Minuteman III test launch from Vandenberg AFB
    (US Air Force photo)

The Air Force has announced a missile test launch is set to take place from the Central Coast this week.

Plans call for the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III missile sometime between 11:03 p.m. Tuesday, and 5:03 a.m. Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

It’s part of a series of ongoing missions from the base to test both the equipment, and launch crews. If all goes well, the missile with travel more than 2,000 miles to a remote test range in the Western Pacific.

The U.S. test comes just a week after Iran test launched a missile. The Iranian launch prompted criticism by the Trump Administration, and the imposition of new sanctions. During the campaign before the election, Trump had vowed to stop Iran’s missile program, and tweeted that the latest test was what he called “playing with fire.”

Tags: 
MINUTEMAN
vafb

Related Content

Rocket Launch From Central Coast Successful

By Jan 15, 2017
(USAF/30th Space Wing Photo)

A rocket launch from the Central Coast Saturday is being called a huge success, after it successfully carried a cluster of satellites into orbit, and the primary booster was successfully recovered.

The SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base carried ten IridumNEXT satellites into a low earth orbit. The communications satellites are part of 80 next generation craft intended to replace an existing network.

Planned Satellite Launch From Central Coast Again Postponed

By Nov 3, 2016

There’s yet another delay in efforts to launch a satellite from the Central Coast.

United Launch Alliance had originally planned to launch the WordView-4 satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base September 16th.  A small fuel leak postponed the launch, and then a major brush fire on the base pushed it all the way back to November 6th. Now, there’s word that a minor issue with the satellite’s booster will mean another minor delay, from the 6th to the 11th.

The satellite will provide advanced new earth imaging capacity for military and civilian uses.

New Date Set For Delayed Satellite Launch From Central Coast

By Oct 26, 2016
(Lockheed Martin image)

A new date has been set for the launch of a satellite from Santa Barbara County which was initially postponed due to a small fuel leak, and then delayed for weeks by a brush fire.

The WorldView 4 satellite is now scheduled to be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base November 6th. An issue with a fuel valve postponed the September 16th launch. Then, the 12,000 plus acre Canyon brush fire broke out on the base, leading to an indefinite delay.

The launch facilities weren’t damaged, but it has taken weeks to assess and repair damage to the base’s infrastructure.