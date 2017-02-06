Air Force Missile Test Launch Set For Central Coast

The Air Force has announced a missile test launch is set to take place from the Central Coast this week.

Plans call for the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III missile sometime between 11:03 p.m. Tuesday, and 5:03 a.m. Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

It’s part of a series of ongoing missions from the base to test both the equipment, and launch crews. If all goes well, the missile with travel more than 2,000 miles to a remote test range in the Western Pacific.

The U.S. test comes just a week after Iran test launched a missile. The Iranian launch prompted criticism by the Trump Administration, and the imposition of new sanctions. During the campaign before the election, Trump had vowed to stop Iran’s missile program, and tweeted that the latest test was what he called “playing with fire.”