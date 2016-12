A non-profit group which educates children about agriculture, and where our food comes from in Ventura County is expanding its efforts.

Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture is getting a nearly $200,000 state grant to expand its efforts over the next 2 ½ years. SEEAG tries to teach kids about the ag world and nutrition.

The program has reached more than 15,000 students since it was founded in 2008.