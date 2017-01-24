After Five Years Of Drought, Gibraltar Dam Is Finally Full

KCLU's John Palminteri reports on Gibraltar Dam, which is at its highest levels since 2011 after rain storms.

The Gibraltar Dam behind Santa Barbara has reached its limit and is full after the intense storms that passed through in the last week.

A month ago, it was at an unusable level.

After over five years of drought, Gibraltar has not been at this level since March of 2011.

The lake will spill with more inflow, which would go directly to the Santa Ynez river.

That river feeds Cachuma Lake, which is down 89% from its capacity.

City water officials will receive an update on water supplies, the drought, and the timeline of the desalination plant's construction Tuesday afternoon.