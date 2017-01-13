After Bouts Of Rain, Central Coast River Starts To Flow Again

Many campers, residents and workers in the Paradise Road stretch of the Santa Ynez Valley are buzzing over the new flow of water in the Santa Ynez River.

Several crossings are closed to people and vehicles, as the river comes alive with more than eight days of rain this month.

The river feeds Cachuma Lake, the area's main water source, which is still over 100 feet below the spill level at Bradbury dam.

Water officials this week say the area's hills need just about 4 inches of rain soon to be saturated.

Then, noticeable runoff can begin, and the river will roar into the lake for the first time in years.

Tags: 
rain
drought
cachuma lake
Santa Ynez

Related Content

Storm Soaks South, Central Coasts

By Jan 7, 2017

The South and Central Coasts are being soaked as a storm brings wet weather to the region throughout the weekend.

Ventura County experiences heavy rain on Saturday. By the afternoon, the heavy rain shifts to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

"The low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska is really helping stream this moisture up across California," National Weather Service Meteorologist Rich Thompson said. "You might have heard the term, 'the Atmospheric River.' That's what this is.  And, so, you have these sort of patterns set up -- gets you rain all up and down the state of California."

Health Officials Warn About Water Runoff Contamination as Rain Comes to South, Central Coasts

By Oct 29, 2016

As rain comes to the South and Central Coast, Ventura and Santa Barbara County health officials are warning about the potential of storm water runoff contamination.

Authorities say rainfall could cause runoff that can flow into storm drains, channels, creeks and rivers that empty onto the beaches. Studies suggest that the runoff water carry disease causing bacteria to the beaches and into the ocean water.  Contact could pose health risks including rashes, fever, chills and ear infections. Beachgoers should avoid coming into contact with this water.

Record Low Water Levels At Cachuma Lake Won't Stop Mandatory Water Release

By Jun 28, 2016

Water levels continue to drop at Cachuma Lake, and as a result a special barge will be moved to the last deep-water section of the lake to pick up water for the next few months.

From there, this water will go to the Tecolote Tunnel and down to five South Coast water agencies including Santa Barbara and Goleta.