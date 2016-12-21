Actor Jeff Bridges To Be Honored By South Coast Film Festival

An academy award winning actor who lives on the South Coast has been added to the list of honorees for the 2017 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Jeff Bridges will receive the festival’s 2017 American Riviera Award at the Arlington Theater February 9th.

Bridges has received a Golden Globe nomination for his latest film, Hell or High Water, which is a modern day western.

He's starred in numerous award winning movies, from “The Last Picture Show” to “Crazy Heart.” Past winners of the festival’s Riviera Award include Robert Redford, Tommy Lee Jones and Annette Benning.