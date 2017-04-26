Acting Supervisor Named For Los Padres National Forest

An acting supervisor has been named to manage the Los Padres National Forest, until the vacant post is filled.

Merv George will serve as Acting Supervisor for the 1.9 million acre forest, which extends through huge swaths of the Central and South Coasts. The forest is headquartered in Goleta.

George has been Supervisor of Six Rivers National Forest, which extends through four counties in northwestern California.

The Los Padres post is vacant because Robert Baird was promoted to Pacific Southwest Regional Director of Fire & Aviation Management.