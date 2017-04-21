Accuracy Of News Focus Of Day Long Forum At Reagan Library In Ventura County

By 1 hour ago

The accuracy of what comes from the news media is going to be the focus of a major forum in Ventura County.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and the Lyndon Johnson Presidential Library are teaming up with Pepperdine University to present “Truth and The News: A Media Literacy Forum.”

The May 6th event at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley will include a number of different sessions related to the subject, as well as speakers from Capitol Public Radio, CNN, the Los Angeles Times, and university professors.

The forum will look at historical issues with news coverage, as well as a look at the industry now. The May event is free, and open to the public, but guests are asked to RSVP with the Reagan Library.

Tags: 
reagan library
cal coast news

Related Content

Former President George W. Bush Speaking In Ventura County

By Mar 1, 2017

Former President George W. Bush is speaking in Ventura County tonight.

Bush is talking about his new book, “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors” during an appearance at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, in Simi Valley.

It’s the third book for America’s 43rd President, and is a tribute to those who volunteered to serve America in uniform after 9/11. Tickets are no longer available for the lecture, with Library officials saying it’s sold out.

House Speaker Paul Ryan Stops In Ventura County To Remember Nancy Reagan

By Mar 9, 2016

About a thousand people are invited to the private funeral ceremony, and it’s a broad mix of people from politics to show business.

Bible From Reagan Library In Ventura County To Be Used In Vice Presidential Inauguration

By Jan 16, 2017

A bible kept in a Ventura County museum, and used for the inauguration of Ronald Reagan as California Governor, and as President will be a part of this Friday’s inaugural ceremonies in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Elect Mike Pence is a huge Reagan fan, and asked to use the Reagan family bible for his swearing in ceremony. The bible is part of the collection at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. Like Reagan, Pence was once a Democrat. He credits Reagan’s leadership with helping him decide to switch parties.