Accuracy Of News Focus Of Day Long Forum At Reagan Library In Ventura County

The accuracy of what comes from the news media is going to be the focus of a major forum in Ventura County.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and the Lyndon Johnson Presidential Library are teaming up with Pepperdine University to present “Truth and The News: A Media Literacy Forum.”

The May 6th event at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley will include a number of different sessions related to the subject, as well as speakers from Capitol Public Radio, CNN, the Los Angeles Times, and university professors.

The forum will look at historical issues with news coverage, as well as a look at the industry now. The May event is free, and open to the public, but guests are asked to RSVP with the Reagan Library.