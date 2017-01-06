100 Mile An Hour Chase On South Coast Ends In Crash

An hour-long chase on and off freeways on the South Coast ended in the arrest of three adults.

It took place about 11 pm Thursday night, when Santa Barbara county sheriff's deputies tried to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen in the Goleta Valley.

The chase escalated, and eventually involved multiple law-enforcement officers, a helicopter and a canine unit.

At times, speeds during the pursuit exceeded 100 miles an hour as the chase wound through Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and back up to the Gaviota coast before turning back to the south.

The chase ended in a residential area west of Fairview, where witnesses say the chase ended with a crash.

Once the vehicle was stopped, deputies arrested the occupants at gunpoint.

The names of those involved have not been released but they are said to be over 18.